Universe Sports Talk — Previewing BYU/Baylor with the Baylor Lariat

Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) is joined by Baylor Lariat Sports Editor Michael Haag (@michaelhaag_) to preview Saturday’s BYU/Baylor showdown. Could this be the best game in the country this week? Will BYU get revenge for last year’s meeting in Waco? How will Baylor fare against the high altitude, late night kickoff and rowdy BYU faithful? Available wherever you get your podcasts.