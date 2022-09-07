BYU men’s basketball releases final 2022-2023 schedule

BYU’s final season in the WCC is now set with men’s basketball announcing its official schedule Wednesday morning.

BYU’s season opener will be an exhibition match against the Ottawa Spirit on Nov. 2. The regular season will then tip off against Idaho State in Provo on Nov. 7. This will be the first matchup for the Cougars against the Bengals in the Mark Pope era.

The Cougars next game will be at San Diego State on Nov. 11. This game will mark BYU’s 16th trip to Viejas arena with the last time being in 2020, where they walked away with the 72-62 win.

NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE IS HERE ❕ pic.twitter.com/1gILwdkI6D — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) September 7, 2022

The following two contests are at home against Missouri State and Nicholls State on Nov. 16 and 19. These two games will help prepare the Cougars for their trip to the Bahamas to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament for the first time.

The opening round of the tournament will be against USC on Nov. 23, following which BYU will play either Tennessee or Butler the next day. The final game of the tournament will be on Nov. 25 against either Kansas, NC State, Wisconsin or Dayton.

After the Bahamas, the Cougars will return to Utah to take on Westminster and the South Dakota Coyotes. Both games will be played at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake on Nov 29 and Dec 3.

BYU will then try to avenge last years overtime loss to UVU by hosting the cross town rival on Dec 7.

The Jack Jones Hoopfest will have the Cougars traveling down to Las Vegas for a rematch against Creighton. They look to bounce back against the Blue Jays after losing 83-71 in last year’s matchup in Sioux Fall, South Dakota.

They return with four straight home games starting with Western Oregon on Dec. 15. Then the Utah Runnin’ Utes come to town on Dec. 17 for the rivalries’ 263rd game and a matchup against former Cougar Gavin Baxter and former assistant coach Chris Burgess.

Lindenwood and Weber State cap off the non-conference schedule with the games being played on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, after which BYU will begin its final campaign against WCC foes.