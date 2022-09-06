Police Beat: Sept. 2-6

BYU

Theft

Sept. 2 — A laptop was reported stolen at the Heritage Central building.

Provo

Theft

Sept. 1 — Property theft was reported near 1100 North and Lakeshore Drive.

Sept. 1 — Property theft was reported near 00 West and Center Street.

Sept. 1 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

Sept. 1 — Property theft was reported near 1200 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Sept. 2 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North Street.

Sept. 3 — Property theft was reported near 200 South and University Avenue.

Sept. 4 — Property theft was reported near 900 West and Cen1400ter Street.

Sept. 5 — Property theft was reported near 200 North and 500 East Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 1 — A motorcycle was reported stolen near 1800 West and 500 North Street.

Sept. 2 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1400 South and University Avenue.

Sept. 2 — An automobile was reported stolen near 600 East and Center Street.