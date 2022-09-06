Orem Temple fire investigation: ATF offers $5K reward for info

A rendering of what the Orem, Utah temple should look like when construction is finished. Investigators continue seeking information about the Orem Utah Temple fire reported on July 25, and AFT announced it will reward tipsters with $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in the Orem Utah Temple fire on July 25.

The Orem Police Department first responded to the fire after neighbors and I-15 motorists called reporting fire and smoke coming from the Orem Temple on that Monday night, according to KSL.

Although firefighters extinguished the fire and reported that no one was injured, the flames resulted in “significant smoke damage throughout the entire temple,” according to ATF.

The bureau was contacted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was asked to help with the investigation the day after the fire.

Orem’s fire and police departments as well as county and state fire officials are also involved in the ongoing investigation.

ATF’s press release on Tuesday, along with a Facebook post by the Orem Police Department, say it is now suspected that the fire is a case of arson.

“ATF Certified Fire Investigators have also responded to the scene of the now suspected arson to provide investigational support for the Orem Police Department,” the reward notice said. “ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information about this arson.”

The temple’s ceremonial groundbreaking took place on Sept. 2020 at 1471 S. Geneva Road and although no completion date has been officially announced, the temple is expected to be finished by the fall of 2023.

Tipsters are asked to contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070. Information can also be sent to *protected email* or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.