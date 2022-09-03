BYU women’s volleyball bests Cincinnati in four set battle

BYU women’s volleyball posted another impressive win in defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in four sets at the Smith Fieldhouse Friday night.

The Cougars started out strong, winning the first set 25-13. Erin Livingston led the Cougars with six kills to contribute to the team’s 16 in that set. BYU finished the game with 63 kills, marking a season-high.

In the second set, Cincinnati came out on top after a close battle with the Cougars. The first tie occurred at 10-10 and the score continued to remain within a point or two until the Bearcats ran away late and won 25-21.

The hitting percentages may have been low on both sides of the court, but the Bearcats used that in their favor.

BYU regained speed in set three as they reached their highest hitting percentage in a set for 2022. Hitting at a .696 clip, the Cougars dominated the court and received their second set win at 25-14. By the end of set three, Whitney Bower had an impressive 33 assists to help add to the team’s extraordinary statline.

Set four was nothing short of entertaining for the crowd. The ROC roared with excitement as the Cougars led 18-11 before a timeout was taken and finally clinched the match win with a 25-19 set victory.

“I just love our focus, energy and fire,” Livingston said. “We never think we’re done and we’re good at pushing to the next set.”

BYU will face Pitt in the final installment of the BYU Nike Invitational Saturday.