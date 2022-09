(Flatbrush Shomrim via Twitter)

A 78 year old woman was dragged out of a cab by the driver in New York, New York on Wednesday, August 31. The woman hit the driver with her cane and yelled to the man recording to call the police and that the driver had her phone. The man got the phone back from the driver and tried to stop the car from leaving, but was hit by the car hood as the driver drove off.