Police Beat: Aug. 22 – Sept. 2

BYU
Theft
Aug. 23 — A bicycle was reported stolen from a bike rack at Heritage Halls.
Aug. 23 — A scooter was reported stolen from a bike rack at Heritage Halls.
Aug. 26 — Items were reported stolen at the Wilkinson Student Center.
Fire
Aug. 29 — A grease fire was reported at Heritage Halls.
Trespassing
Aug. 22 — Nonresidents using the pool unauthorized were reported at Riviera Apartments.
Intimidation
Aug. 26 — Intimidation related to race was reported at the Smith Field House.
Sexual Assault
Aug. 23 — Previous fondling from 2018 was reported at Helaman Halls.
Provo
Theft
Aug. 22 — Property theft was reported near 2100 North and University Parkway.
Aug. 22 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 1340 East Street.
Aug. 23 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 200 North Street.
Aug. 24 — Property theft was reported near 2300 South and Alaska Avenue.
Aug. 24 — Property theft was reported near 1300 North and Canyon Road.
Aug. 25 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 100 East Street.
Aug. 26 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and University Avenue.
Aug. 26 — Additional property theft was reported near 700 North and University Avenue.
Aug. 26 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 500 North Street.
Aug. 27 — Property theft was reported near 500 South and 400 West Street.
Aug. 27 — Property theft was reported near 00 Boulders.
Aug. 27 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 300 North Street.
Aug. 28 — Property theft was reported near 300 South and 800 West Street.
Aug. 28 — Property theft was reported near 1700 North and 450 West Street.
Aug. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1300 South and University Avenue.
Aug. 29 — Property theft was reported near 900 East and 1180 South Street.
Aug. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.
Aug. 29 — Property theft was reported near 800 South and Stubbs Avenue.
Aug. 29 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 600 North Street.
Aug. 30 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.
Aug. 30 — Property theft was reported near 200 North and 400 East Street.
Aug. 30 — Property theft was reported near 600 North and Independence Avenue.
Aug. 30 — Property theft was reported near 1500 South and University Avenue.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Aug. 25 — An automobile was reported stolen near 00 West and 400 South Street.
Burglary
Aug. 24 — Burglary was reported near 400 East and 500 North Street.
Aug. 27 — Burglary was reported near 100 West and 400 North Street.
Aug. 27 — Burglary was reported near 200 Boulders.
Robbery
Aug. 25 — Robbery against an individual was reported near South Bullock Avenue and South Colorado Lane.
Sexual Assault
Aug. 22 — Non-forcible sexual assault was reported near 700 West and 200 North Street.
Aug. 25 — Rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.
Aug. 25 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 00 South and 300 West Street.
Aug. 26 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 2800 West and 1390 North Street.
Aug. 29 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.
Aug. 29 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 400 North and 100 East Street.
Aug. 30 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 400 West and Center Street.
Aug. 30 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 600 East and 2825 North Street.
Aug. 31 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.