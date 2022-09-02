Police Beat: Aug. 22 – Sept. 2

BYU

Theft

Aug. 23 — A bicycle was reported stolen from a bike rack at Heritage Halls.

Aug. 23 — A scooter was reported stolen from a bike rack at Heritage Halls.

Aug. 26 — Items were reported stolen at the Wilkinson Student Center.

Fire

Aug. 29 — A grease fire was reported at Heritage Halls.

Trespassing

Aug. 22 — Nonresidents using the pool unauthorized were reported at Riviera Apartments.

Intimidation

Aug. 26 — Intimidation related to race was reported at the Smith Field House.

Sexual Assault

Aug. 23 — Previous fondling from 2018 was reported at Helaman Halls.

Provo

Theft

Aug. 22 — Property theft was reported near 2100 North and University Parkway.

Aug. 22 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 1340 East Street.

Aug. 23 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 200 North Street.

Aug. 24 — Property theft was reported near 2300 South and Alaska Avenue.

Aug. 24 — Property theft was reported near 1300 North and Canyon Road.

Aug. 25 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 100 East Street.

Aug. 26 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and University Avenue.

Aug. 26 — Additional property theft was reported near 700 North and University Avenue.

Aug. 26 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 500 North Street.

Aug. 27 — Property theft was reported near 500 South and 400 West Street.

Aug. 27 — Property theft was reported near 00 Boulders.

Aug. 27 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 300 North Street.

Aug. 28 — Property theft was reported near 300 South and 800 West Street.

Aug. 28 — Property theft was reported near 1700 North and 450 West Street.

Aug. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1300 South and University Avenue.

Aug. 29 — Property theft was reported near 900 East and 1180 South Street.

Aug. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.

Aug. 29 — Property theft was reported near 800 South and Stubbs Avenue.

Aug. 29 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 600 North Street.

Aug. 30 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

Aug. 30 — Property theft was reported near 200 North and 400 East Street.

Aug. 30 — Property theft was reported near 600 North and Independence Avenue.

Aug. 30 — Property theft was reported near 1500 South and University Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Aug. 25 — An automobile was reported stolen near 00 West and 400 South Street.

Burglary

Aug. 24 — Burglary was reported near 400 East and 500 North Street.

Aug. 27 — Burglary was reported near 100 West and 400 North Street.

Aug. 27 — Burglary was reported near 200 Boulders.

Robbery

Aug. 25 — Robbery against an individual was reported near South Bullock Avenue and South Colorado Lane.

Sexual Assault

Aug. 22 — Non-forcible sexual assault was reported near 700 West and 200 North Street.

Aug. 25 — Rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.

Aug. 25 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 00 South and 300 West Street.

Aug. 26 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 2800 West and 1390 North Street.

Aug. 29 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.

Aug. 29 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 400 North and 100 East Street.

Aug. 30 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 400 West and Center Street.

Aug. 30 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 600 East and 2825 North Street.

Aug. 31 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.