Police Beat: Aug. 15-22

BYU
Theft
Aug. 15 — A bike was reported stolen at the Wyview Park.
Provo
Theft
Aug. 15 — Property theft was reported near 4900 North and Riverbottom Road.
Aug. 16 — Property theft was reported near 400 East and 2780 North Street.
Aug. 17 — Property theft was reported near 2000 North and 1500 East Street.
Aug. 18 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and University Avenue.
Aug. 19 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 2100 North Street.
Aug. 20 — Property theft was reported near 800 South and State Street.
Aug. 21 — Property theft was reported near 50 South and 500 East Street.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Aug. 17 — An automobile was reported near 1700 North and Willowbrook Drive.
Burglary
Aug. 18 — Burglary was reported near 400 East and 700 North Street.
Sexual Assault
Aug. 15 — Forcible sexual assault was reported near 500 North and 400 East Street.
Aug. 22 — Non forcible sexual assault was reported near 700 West and 200 North Street.