Police Beat: Aug. 15-22

BYU

Theft

Aug. 15 — A bike was reported stolen at the Wyview Park.

Provo

Theft

Aug. 15 — Property theft was reported near 4900 North and Riverbottom Road.

Aug. 16 — Property theft was reported near 400 East and 2780 North Street.

Aug. 17 — Property theft was reported near 2000 North and 1500 East Street.

Aug. 18 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and University Avenue.

Aug. 19 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 2100 North Street.

Aug. 20 — Property theft was reported near 800 South and State Street.

Aug. 21 — Property theft was reported near 50 South and 500 East Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Aug. 17 — An automobile was reported near 1700 North and Willowbrook Drive.

Burglary

Aug. 18 — Burglary was reported near 400 East and 700 North Street.

Sexual Assault

Aug. 15 — Forcible sexual assault was reported near 500 North and 400 East Street.

Aug. 22 — Non forcible sexual assault was reported near 700 West and 200 North Street.