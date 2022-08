(KFDM)

A German shepherd named Sheba was returned to her family on Aug. 7, four years after being stolen from her home in Baytown, Texas.

Sheba ended up in a shelter in Fritch, Texas that didn’t have a microchip reader, so they placed her with a family that took care of her until June. When the family relocated, Sheba ended up on the streets again for several weeks, until an animal control officer found her on the sidewalk, scanned her microchip and returned her to her family.