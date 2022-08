(ESPN)

Little League player Isaiah Jarvis comforted opposing pitcher Kaiden Shelton after Shelton’s pitch hit Jarvis in the head during the Little League Baseball World Series regional game on Aug. 9.

Little League teams Texas East and Oklahoma were playing each other in the Southwest Region Championship when Jarvis was hit during the bottom of the first inning. Seeing Shelton was shaken up after the incident, Jarvis stepped off the plate to approach the player and give him a hug.