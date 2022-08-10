Good News Thursday: ‘Guard cat’ is credited with preventing a robbery, baby hippo is born at Cincinnati Zoo

‘Guard cat’ is credited with preventing a robbery

A Mississippi 68-year-old man claimed his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and said the calico possibly even saved his life. (Thomas Wells/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

A 68-year-old Mississippi man claimed his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and said the calico possibly even saved his life.

The 20-pound cat called Bandit was at Fred Everitt’s home when at least two people tried breaking in. The cat did everything she could to alert Everitt of the danger by meowing, pulling the comforter off of her owner and clawing at his arms.

“You hear of guard dogs, this is a guard cat,” Everitt said. “She had never done that before. I went, ‘What in the world is wrong with you?'”

Everitt went to investigate and saw two young men, one holding a handgun and the other one using a crowbar to try to open the door. According to Everitt, by the time he retrieved a handgun and was back to where the would-be intruders were, they had already fled.

“It did not turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness,” Everitt said. “But I think it’s only because of the cat.”

Baby hippo is born at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a hippopotamus that is sibling to Fiona, a global celebrity who was born prematurely in 2017. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)

The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating the birth of a hippopotamus that is sibling to Fiona, a global celebrity who was born prematurely in 2017.

The baby hippo was born on Aug. 3. The staff at the discovered the calf’s mother was pregnant on April Fool’s Day, and reacted with surprise to the news as Bibi was on birth control.

“Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care in a news release. “A female would take her newborn away from the bloat for about that amount of time in the wild, and we try to give Bibi the choice to do what feels natural to her.”

The zoo has seen an increase in visitors and social media views after Fiona’s birth to which some animal rights groups responded to by criticizing the zoo for marketing a captive animal.