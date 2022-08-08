Police Beat: Aug. 1-8

Provo
Theft
Aug. 1 — Property theft was reported near 50 West and Paul Ream Avenue.
Aug. 1 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 1020 East Street.
Aug. 3 — Property theft was reported near 1400 North and Freedom Boulevard.
Aug. 3 — Property theft was reported near 600 West and 1800 North Street.
Aug. 3 — Property theft was reported near 800 North and Freedom Boulevard.
Aug. 5 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and University Avenue.
Aug. 6 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and Independence Avenue.
Aug. 7 — Property theft was reported near 1100 South and University Avenue.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Aug. 6 — An automobile was reported stolen near 50 South and 300 West Street.
Sexual Assault
Aug. 4 — Non forcible sexual assault was reported near 500 North and Seven Peaks Boulevard.