Universe Sports Talk – First day of BYU football fall camp

After a lengthy hiatus, Universe Sports Talk is back to break down the latest from BYU football fall camp each week. Today, sports editor Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) goes over his observations from camp's opening practice, his high hopes for BYU's offense and a few other current storylines around the program.