ROC passes on sale for 2022-23 BYU athletics season

The ROC section creates chaos for Arizona State in the Sun Devils’ visit to Provo on Sept. 18. 2021. (BYU photo)

It’s that time of year again.

BYU has begun selling ROC passes for the upcoming athletic season, the ROC announced on social media July 10.

ROC PASSES ON SALE NOW



🔹 https://t.co/rl64rbCtzM

🔹STUDENT PASS: $150

🔹GUEST PASS: $220

🔹Any BYU student can purchase

🔹Limit of one pass and one guest pass per person pic.twitter.com/JhKZ37VzrP — The ROC (@byuROC) August 1, 2022

Individual passes will be sold for $150 and can be used for admission at any NCAA sponsored BYU sporting event in the 2022-23 athletic campaign, including football, basketball and volleyball. For the second straight year, guest passes for those not enrolled at BYU can be purchased for $220.

“One of the best parts about being a student at BYU is the electric environment at sports games,” junior Derek Herring said. “A ROC pass is a must have.”

Student passes will be distributed digitally immediately upon purchasing. It is unclear if there will be any special ROC tickets for BYU’s Las Vegas matchup with Notre Dame similar to last year’s “Sin City” clash against Arizona.