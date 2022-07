1 of 15

BYU Athletics wrapped up their Cosmo in the Park weekly summer meet-and-greets with an event at the Provo Recreation Center park on July 27. Cougar fans participated in a water balloon tosses and races to win BYU football tickets for the upcoming season.

Cosmo was joined by the BYU cheerleaders and posed for pictures with fans. The events have been weekly since June 8 throughout Utah County.