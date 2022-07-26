Highlights from BYU Colleges: Student curatorial team to put on show at LA arts fair, new linguistics major offers more options for students

College of Fine Arts and Communications

Along with art professor Christopher Lynn, BYU students Malachi Wilson and Janessa Lewis curated art by Nancy Rivera and BYU alum Jacob Haupt to be displayed at the SPRING/BREAK art fair in Los Angeles, earlier this year. (College of Fine Arts and Communications)

Rivera’s work features still life photographs of artificial flower arrangements, while Haupt creates bright snapshots of figures chromed as monsters and demons. Although the subject matters may seem disparate, the art team found ways to connect the dots.

“At first glance, there maybe aren’t lot that ties these works together. But both of them exist as contemporary versions of classic motifs,” Wilson said. “Nancy’s still lives acting as a kind of memento more, with the artificial flowers pointing at the humor in avoiding natural death, and Jacob’s work does the same thing in a lot of ways. With the costumes, he pokes fun at and humanizes very real fears of the unknown.”

College of Humanities

Beginning this Fall 2022 semester students can sign up for courses in a brand-new linguistics major called applied English linguistics. (College of Humanities)

The reason for changing the major is because previously, the English language major offered so many options students often struggled to know how to package their studies into something marketable to employers. After receiving student feedback, the Linguistics Department reevaluated the courses and revamped the major.

By combining the new major with an experiential learning course, students can get a breadth of knowledge and depth of technical skills needed to be successful in future employment and graduate programs.