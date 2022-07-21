President Dallin H. Oaks speaks at Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Rome

By Church Newsroom and The Daily Universe

President Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was invited to speak at the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit on July 20.

This is the second time in two years that a leader of the Church was invited to speak at the summit. Last year, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was invited to participate in Indiana.

President Oaks said religious liberty faces serious challenges around the world, such as secularism, authoritarianism, political correctness and deteriorating attitudes toward religion. He also said religious freedom is the DNA of The Church of Jesus Christ.

“With the love and mutual respect taught by divine commandments,” President Oaks said. “We need to find ways to learn from one another and to reinforce the common commitments that hold us together and promote stable pluralistic societies.”

President Oaks shared four suggestions for shouldering religious freedom: (1) recognize that all need each other and are subject to law, (2) urge religious tolerance, (3) let the world know the good that religion does and (4) unite and find common ground to defend and promote religious liberty.

“This is not a call for doctrinal compromises,” President Oaks said. “But rather, a plea for unity and cooperation on strategy and advocacy toward our common goal of religious liberty for all.”

President Oaks’ address can be read on the Church Newsroom website.