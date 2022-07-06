Good News Thursday: 76 million-year-old T. rex on sale, 22-year-old creates nearly 6-foot statue out of one piece of paper

76 million-year-old T. rex on sale

The T. rex skeleton is 76 million-years-old and is expected to sell for 5 to 8 million dollars. (AP News)

A skeleton of a 76 million-year-old T. rex relative will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby’s announced Tuesday. The dinosaur was a carnivore which lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years.

The T. rex was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation, Montana. It measures nearly 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. The skeleton is expected to sell for between $5 million and $8 million.

“In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton,” said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture.

22-year-old creates nearly 6-foot statue out of one piece of paper

Chris Conrad stands next to his 5 foot 9 inch origami creation. Conrad created the statue from a 19-foot square piece of paper. (Good News Network)

A 22-year-old student created a five-foot-nine-inch statue from a single piece of paper. Chris Conrad worked for 65 hours on the design and then folded the “dragon tamer” figure out of a 19-foot square piece of paper.

Conrad works as a researcher for political consults, but has a passion for origami projects as he spends around 20 hours a week working on them. The 22-year-old picked up the hobby in middle school and started making his own designs in December 2020.

“I think there’s something intensely satisfying about how tactile origami is, everything is done with your hand. You have a physical finished product to point to and think to yourself, ‘I made that,'” Conrad said.

Kitten rescued from Walmart vending machine

Walmart employee Lindsey Russell holds the baby kitten she rescued from inside the vending machine. Russell heard the animal meowing and called firefighters after attempting to free her. (Good News Network)

A Walmart employee rescued a kitten from a vending machine at a store in Morristown, Tennessee. Lindsey Russell heard the animal meowing while on her shift and tried to free the kitten during her lunch hour. Russell eventually called the fire department after unsuccessful attempts.

After the kitten was saved, Russell took her to the vet and eventually took her home. The kitten was given the fitting name “Pepsi” after being rescued from a Pepsi machine.

“We could hear it meowing as soon as we came up. We knew it was in there and kind of stressed out,” Morristown fireman Doug Allison told local news. “If we can help save a life, animal or human, we’ll do what we can do.”