Police Beat: June 27 – July 5

BYU

Theft

July 1 — A golf cart was reported stolen at the Cannon Center.

Alcohol Offense

July 3 — Adult subjects were found with alcohol at the Y Trailhead.

Extortion

July 2 — A threat of publishing photos on social media for payment was reported at Heritage Halls.

Suspicious

June 30 — A male subject was arrested on outstanding warrants at the Harris Fine Arts Center.

Provo

Property Theft

June 28 — Property theft was reported near 700 East and 750 North Street.

June 29 — Property theft was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.

June 29 — Property theft was reported near 1100 South and Meadow Fork Road.

June 29 — Property theft was reported near 1400 North and State Street.

June 29 — Property theft was reported near 1800 North and Freedom Boulevard.

June 29 — Property theft was reported near 700 West and 1720 North Street.

June 30 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

June 30 — Property theft was reported near 900 North and University Avenue.

June 30 — Property theft was reported near 2200 North and University Avenue.

June 30 — Property theft was reported near 400 South and State Street.

June 30 — Property theft was reported near 800 North and University Avenue.

July 1 — Property theft was reported near 3500 North and Sioux Circle.

July 1 — Property theft was reported near 1400 West and 1825 North Street.

July 1 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and Freedom Boulevard.

July 2 — Property theft was reported near 1400 West and 1980 North Street.

July 4 — Property theft was reported near 2200 North and Temple View Drive.

July 4 — Property theft was reported near 600 West and 1800 North Street.

Burglary

June 27 — Burglary was reported near 3200 North and Canyon Road.

July 2 — Burglary was reported near 1400 East and 2300 North Street.

Sexual Assault

June 29 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1200 West and 500 North Street.