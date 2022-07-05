Police Beat: June 27 – July 5

BYU
Theft
July 1 — A golf cart was reported stolen at the Cannon Center.
Alcohol Offense
July 3 — Adult subjects were found with alcohol at the Y Trailhead.
Extortion
July 2 — A threat of publishing photos on social media for payment was reported at Heritage Halls.
Suspicious
June 30 — A male subject was arrested on outstanding warrants at the Harris Fine Arts Center.
Provo
Property Theft
June 28 — Property theft was reported near 700 East and 750 North Street.
June 29 — Property theft was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.
June 29 — Property theft was reported near 1100 South and Meadow Fork Road.
June 29 — Property theft was reported near 1400 North and State Street.
June 29 — Property theft was reported near 1800 North and Freedom Boulevard.
June 29 — Property theft was reported near 700 West and 1720 North Street.
June 30 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.
June 30 — Property theft was reported near 900 North and University Avenue.
June 30 — Property theft was reported near 2200 North and University Avenue.
June 30 — Property theft was reported near 400 South and State Street.
June 30 — Property theft was reported near 800 North and University Avenue.
July 1 — Property theft was reported near 3500 North and Sioux Circle.
July 1 — Property theft was reported near 1400 West and 1825 North Street.
July 1 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and Freedom Boulevard.
July 2 — Property theft was reported near 1400 West and 1980 North Street.
July 4 — Property theft was reported near 2200 North and Temple View Drive.
July 4 — Property theft was reported near 600 West and 1800 North Street.
Burglary
June 27 — Burglary was reported near 3200 North and Canyon Road.
July 2 — Burglary was reported near 1400 East and 2300 North Street.
Sexual Assault
June 29 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1200 West and 500 North Street.