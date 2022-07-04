Stadium of Fire: Tim McGraw, fireworks and military displays

1 of 18

Tim McGraw and Marie Osmond headlined the 2022 Stadium of Fire at the LaVell Edwards Stadium where attendees enjoyed a night of country music, fire dancing, military skydivers and fireworks.

The event started with Freedom Festival Executive Director Jim Evans’ welcome and prizes and giveaways to members of the audience.

Gov. Spencer Cox gave a message of gratitude to firefighters, nurses and members of the military and asked members of the audience to show their appreciation by giving them a round of applause.

Some notable attendees were Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, BYU football coach Kalani Sitake and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the display of the American flag, singer and actress Marie Osmond sang the National Anthem along with the Stadium of Fire Chorus.

“We’re here to see Tim,” Megan Sorensen said, who drove from Saint George to attend the concert. “We don’t really know much about what else is happening but we’re also looking forward to seeing the fireworks.”

The highlight of the night was Tim McGraw’s performance, which included songs such as “Humble and Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying.”

“This is our eighth time seeing him in concert and our sixth time coming to Stadium of Fire,” Mike Robb said. “We are always excited for the fireworks at the end.”

The event ended with violinist Jennie Oaks Baker performing classical music pieces encircled on fire and with “the largest stadium fireworks show in the United States.”