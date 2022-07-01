The Piano Guys kick off BYU School of Accountancy 100th anniversary celebrations

1 of 13

The BYU School of Accountancy kicked off the celebrations of 100 years of legacy of its program with a concert and a firework show at Miller Park on June 30.

The event also highlighted professors from the School of Accountancy who were retiring or who had made great achievements in the past two years. Alumni, professors and family members received awards and are thanked for the contributions they made to the program.

Before the start of the concert, Vocal Point member and accounting graduate Jonathan Meyers sang the National Anthem.

The first group to perform were the Crosbys. Dave Crosby, who graduated from the BYU accounting program in 2010, began a YouTube channel in 2016 where his daughter Claire Crosby sang covers of famous Disney songs.

At the celebration at Miller Park, Crosby sang a variety of songs including the “Toy Story” classic “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” “We Don’t Talk about Bruno” from Disney’s new movie “Encanto,” Adele’s “Easy on Me” and Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated.”

After the Crosby’s performance, The Piano Guys entertained the audience at Miller Park with songs such as “Love Story” by Taylor Swift, their arrangement of “Fight Song,” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” theme song.

During an emotional moment, cellist and member of The Piano Guys Steven Sharp Nelson talked about his family’s ongoing fight against cancer and asked members in the audience to turn on their flashlights if they were going through a similar situation. Miller Park was filled with lights and Sharp said such a moment helped him realize he wasn’t alone in the journey.

The event ended with a fireworks show but the anniversary’s celebrations will continue through July 3.

For more information on these events, visit the School of Accounting website.