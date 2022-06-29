Good News Thursday: Retired kindergarten teacher gets huge surprise from past students, 100-year-old charity volunteer commutes 12 hours each week to work 

Retired kindergarten teacher gets huge surprise from past students

Kim Hamilton surprised her mother with a dozen of high school seniors who were Hamilton’s previous kindergarten students. (Kim Hamilton’s Tiktok)

A group of high school seniors gave their retired kindergarten teacher a surprise. Mrs. Hamilton, who retired from teaching last year, was shocked to see a dozen of her former students show up at her home. The graduates dressed in their cap and gowns and appeared in Hamilton’s front yard.

Hamilton’s daughter Kim Hamilton organized the surprise visit which amounted 3.2 million views on TikTok. The video touched many teachers and students with one person writing, “I have tears and chills!!!! This is a teacher’s dream!” Another user commented the surprise was “the best gift a teacher can receive.”

“Oh my gosh, I love you all. Oh my gosh, you’re all just gorgeous,” Hamilton told students in the video.

100-year-old charity volunteer commutes 12 hours each week to work

David Flucker poses next to a rack of clothing in the charity shop he works at. Flucker completes 12 hours of commute each week to his job. (SWNS)

A charity shop volunteer spends 12 hours a week commuting to and from work — despite being 100 years old. David Flucker commutes two hours each day from his home in Balgreen, Edinburgh, to work at St. Columba’s Hospice shop in Scotland. The senior takes two buses and a 20 minute walk to get to his job.

Flucker started working in the shop after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and spent two weeks being cared for by the Hospice. He wanted to pay it forward for the kindness he received during his hard time. He said his favorite part of the job is interacting with people who come in “just to chat.”

“It is a wonderful feeling to be doing something,” Flucker said.

Police officer rescues missing dog from drainage pipe

Jimmy Rasaphone poses with golden retriever, Lilah, who he rescued from a drain pipe. Rasaphone crawled 15 feet into the pipe and was able to get a choker around the dog’s neck. (AP News)

New York State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone rescued a missing golden retriever from a drain pipe on Tuesday. The 13-year-old dog, Lilah, had been missing for five days. Rasaphone crawled into the pipe and was able to get a choker around the dog’s head. The trooper and dog both emerged soaking wet but safe.

Rudy Fuehrer, Lilah’s owner, was walking his two other dogs a few hundred feet down the road from his house Sunday when he heard a plaintive yelp. Fuehrer tried to rescue the dog on his own, but eventually called 911. Fuehrer said he was grateful to Rasaphone for his compassion and initiative to save the pup.

“Needless to say, I took her out on a leash,” Rasaphone said, “because I didn’t want any more escapades.”