Police Beat: June 20-27

Provo

Theft

June 20 — Property theft was reported near 800 East and 400 South Street.

June 20 — Property theft was reported near 1800 North and Geneva Road.

June 21 — Property theft was reported near 700 South and Meadow Drive.

June 21 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 500 North Street.

June 21 — Property theft was reported near 2200 North and University Parkway.

June 21 — Property theft was reported near 600 West and 100 North Street.

June 21 — Property theft was reported near 2000 East and Nevada Circle.

June 21 — Property theft was reported near 800 North and 1375 West Street.

June 22 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and 1720 North Street.

June 22 — Property theft was reported near 1600 North and Freedom Boulevard.

June 22 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and 1720 North Street.

June 22 — Property theft was reported near 800 North and 1375 West Street.

June 24 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and 200 South Street.

June 24 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 900 South Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 24 — An automobile was reported stolen near 400 North and Belmont Plaza.

Burglary

June 20 — Burglary was reported near 1900 North and Geneva Road.

June 26 — Burglary was reported near 100 South and 700 East Street.

Sexual Assault

June 21 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 2800 West and Center Street.

June 24 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.

June 25 — Rape was reported near 700 South and 650 West Street.