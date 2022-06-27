BYU men’s basketball adds 6-foot-11 forward Noah Waterman

Looks like Mark Pope saved his biggest transfer of the offseason for last — or at least his tallest.

Pope announced the addition of stretch forward Noah Waterman out of the transfer portal Monday, filling BYU’s final scholarship allotment for the upcoming season and giving the Cougars another solid shooting threat on the floor.

Waterman — who stands 6-foot-11 — spent the past two seasons at Detroit Mercy, where he averaged 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and shot 44% from behind the arc over 36 games. Prior to Detroit Mercy, Waterman spent a year at Niagara before an ankle injury ended his season after just eight games.

As a senior in 2019 at Finger Lakes Christian School in Seneca Falls, New York, Waterman averaged 33.9 points, 12.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.9 blocks per contest. Waterman is BYU’s first basketball signee from upstate New York since Jimmer Fredette — perhaps you’ve heard of him.

Waterman has at least two years of eligibility remaining and will need a waiver from the NCAA in order to play immediately for the Cougars this season. Given BYU’s desperate need for size last season and its lack of depth at forward, Waterman would be a likely candidate for Pope’s starting five upon receiving his waiver.

With all of its scholarships filled, BYU’s roster for 2022 should be set at this point, with Rudi Williams, Braeden Moore and Jaxson Robinson committing for Pope over the past few months as well.