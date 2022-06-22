The Church releases a statement on the importance of water conservation

By The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement on June 22 on the importance of water conservation and invited people to reduce water use whenever possible.

“Much of the American West is experiencing serious drought. In this area of the United States, the Church is working to reduce water use in all our buildings and facilities, including exterior landscaping. The Church has installed water-wise irrigation systems and low-flow plumbing systems in buildings constructed since the early 2000s and continues to retrofit older systems.”

The statement also explained how watering of lawns and landscapes at temples, meetinghouses and church historic sites in regions affected by the drought is being reduced.

“We all play a part in preserving the critical resources needed to sustain life — especially water — and we invite others to join us in reducing water use whenever possible. We gladly join with friends of other faiths in prayer to our Heavenly Father for rain and respite from the devastating drought.”

