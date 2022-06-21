Police Beat: June 13-20

BYU

Theft

June 14 — A cellphone was reported stolen at Heritage Halls.

June 15 — A necklace was reported stolen at the Wilkinson Student Center.

Trespassing

June 13 — A subject was reported trespassing at the Wilkinson Student Center.

Fraud

June 15 — Fraud was reported at the Wymount Terrace.

Provo

Theft

June 13 — Property theft was reported near 1900 West and 350 North Street.

June 13 — Property theft was reported near 900 North and 1000 West Street.

June 14 — Property theft was reported near 400 South and Freedom Boulevard.

June 14 — Property theft was reported near 50 North and 300 West Street.

June 15 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North Street.

June 16 — Property theft was reported near 100 North and 600 East Street.

June 17 — Property theft was reported near 1400 North and State Street.

June 18 — Property theft was reported near 1000 South and University Avenue.

June 19 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 500 South Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 16 — An automobile was reported stolen near 50 East and 700 North Street.

June 16 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1500 North and University Avenue.

June 17 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1200 North and 300 West Street.

Burglary

June 13 — Burglary was reported near 2100 West and 410 South Street.

June 18 — Burglary was reported near 1000 South and University Avenue.

Sexual Assault

June 14 — Rape was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.

June 14 — Non forcible sexual assault was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.

June 18 — Rape was reported near 200 West and Center Street.