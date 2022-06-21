Highlights from BYU Colleges: New associate dean of College of Fine Arts and Communications, BYU students named 2022 Eccles Scholars

College of Fine Arts and Communications

Design professor and former chair of Brigham Young University’s department of design Eric Gillet was appointed associate dean for the College of Fine Arts and Communications. (College of Fine Arts and Communications)

Design professor and former chair of Brigham Young University’s department of design Eric Gillet was appointed associate dean for the College of Fine Arts and Communications.

Gillet graduated from BYU in 1991 and is an award-winning designer with more than 25 years of design experience.

Gillet became a full-time faculty member at BYU in 1998 and frequently works in publishing and branding.

“We are excited to welcome Eric Gillett into the dean’s office and look forward to his unique skills and design thinking, which we know will improve the college for students and faculty alike,” said Ed Adams, dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communications.

Marriott School of Business

Ten BYU Marriott School of Business MBA students were named 2022 Eccles Scholars by the school’s Whitmore Global Business Center. (Marriott School of Business)

Ten BYU Marriott School of Business MBA students were named 2022 Eccles Scholars by the school’s Whitmore Global Business Center.

This program provides up to $9,000 in scholarship money to 10 first-year MBA students who show a dedicated commitment to international business and who are enrolled in the Global Business Certificate program.

In addition, all scholarship applicants must have prior international experience, fluency in a second language and a passion for international business.

“When we as faculty at the Global Business Center select the Eccles Scholars, we look for students who have the potential for an international trajectory and are examples of the high-caliber of students in our MBA program,” said Jonathon Wood, managing director at the Global Business Center. “I am confident that this year’s group of students will live up to what we hope for in our Eccles Scholars. I look forward to watching their careers grow as they become global leaders.”