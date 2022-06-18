Book of Mormon videos wrap up filming for final season

Five years after production began for the Book of Mormon Videos, filming is underway for the fifth and final season.

The filming project began in 2017 and according to Book of Mormon Videos director Adam Anderegg, its main purpose is adding to the experience of reading the Book of Mormon and making it more accessible to everyone.

The Book of Mormon is a book of scripture set in the ancient Americas and for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it accompanies the Bible as another testament of Jesus Christ.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who visited the filming set on Friday said, “The Book of Mormon, the written copy and these videos, have a great purpose: to bring all ages closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.”

“Those people who have never had scriptures now have it in a medium where they can get the message without having to have something written,” Anderegg said.

The videos are a personal study tool for members and an easy introduction for those who want to know more.

“These videos are not meant to replace any of your reading of the Book of Mormon, but they are meant to enhance it,” Elder Rasband said.

The first three seasons have already been released and the season 4 is expected to come out this fall. Season 5 will cover major accounts from the last third of The Book of Mormon. Elder LeGrand Curtis said there are several factors that influence which stories are chosen for film.

“It’s been a combination of looking at what doctrine do we need to teach, and also what would make compelling cinema for people to watch and feel the power of The Book of Mormon,” he said.

Those familiar with the Book of Mormon will recognize stories such as the story of Captain Moroni, the 2,000 stripling warriors and the brother of Jared in season five. The Book of Mormon videos are available for free online and on the Book of Mormon app.