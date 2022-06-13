Police Beat: June 6-13

BYU

Theft

June 7 — A longboard was reported stolen at the Brimhall Building.

Criminal Mischief

June 7 — A vulgar drawing was reported at the parking lot adjacent to the Brewster Building.

Provo

Property Theft

June 8 — Property theft was reported near 50 North and 900 West Street.

June 8 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North Street.

June 8 — Property theft was reported near 1500 South and 40 East Street.

June 8 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

June 8 — Property theft was reported near 2200 North and University Parkway.

June 10 — Property theft was reported near 1000 West and 990 North Street.

June 11 — Property theft was reported near 300 South and 600 East Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 7 — An automobile was reported stolen near 500 West and 3700 North Street.

June 8 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1500 North and State Street.

June 8 — An automobile was reported stolen near 400 North and 400 East Street.

Burglary

June 13 — Burglary was reported near 2100 West and 410 South Street.

Sexual Assault

June 7 — Non-forcible sexual assault was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.

June 8 — Rape of a child was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.