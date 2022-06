(CNN Newsource)

Sheriff’s deputy Keith Rose saved a four-year-old girl who began choking in the middle of a Dallas, Texas intersection. The girl’s panicked mother brought her unresponsive daughter to Rose, who patted her back and administered life-saving CPR.

“I was relieved to see her moving around and breathing and of course my concern was that mom didn’t squeeze her too tight that she would be unconscious again,” Rose said.