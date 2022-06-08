Video of the Day: Officers allegedly look on as man drowns

(Tempe Police Department)

Body cam footage from May 28 revealed three officers who allegedly looked on as a homeless man drowned in Tempe, Arizona. The police were checking in on what was described as a “physical disturbance” between Sean Bickings and his wife; Bickings then ran from police and jumped into Tempe Town Lake. The full body cam footage, at just under 12 minutes long, ended before Bickings began calling out in distress and has been withheld by officials because of its sensitive nature.

The investigation into Bicking’s death is expected to take weeks and the officers involved are on paid leave pending the outcome.