Police Beat: May 30 – June 6

BYU

Criminal Mischief

May 31 — Spray painted graffiti was reported at the west walkway to the Marriott Center.

Provo

Property Theft

May 30 — Property theft was reported near 400 South and 1450 East Street.

May 30 — Property theft was reported near 800 South and University Avenue.

May 30 — Property theft was reported near 1300 South and University Avenue.

May 30 — Property theft was reported near 900 North and 900 East Street.

May 30 — Property theft was reported near 2000 South and California Avenue.

May 31 — Property theft was reported near 200 South and Freedom Boulevard.

June 2 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and 1280 West Street.

June 3 — Property theft was reported near 500 South and 2050 West Street.

June 3 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North Street.

June 4 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and 600 East Street.

June 5 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and 820 West Street.

June 5 — Property theft was reported near 700 West and Center Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 30 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1100 East and 300 South Street.

May 31 — An automobile was reported stolen near 3400 South and Mountain Vista Parkway.

June 1 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1400 North and State Street.

June 2 — An automobile was reported stolen near 50 North and 100 East Street.

Burglary

June 2 — Burglary was reported near 1300 North and State Street.

Sexual Assault

June 2 — Rape was reported near 100 West and 300 South Street.

June 5 — Rape was reported near 1600 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Robbery

June 2 — Robbery was reported near 700 North and Independence Avenue.