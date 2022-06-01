FSY returns to BYU campus for first time after 2 years

For the Strength of Youth conferences returned to BYU campus — after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — and will go from May 30 to Aug. 20 in a series of 12 sessions.

FSY is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and hosts youth ages 14-18 during five days of devotionals, classes, dances and other activities. According to the Church, FSY is meant to “strengthen faith in Jesus Christ and provide opportunities for youth to grow spiritually, socially, physically and intellectually.”

While many FSY conference sessions are on BYU campus, there are numerous sessions in Canada, South America, Europe, Asia and throughout the world.

Upon arriving to BYU campus, youth were divided into small groups referred to as “companies.” With those groups, they will participate in scheduled activities throughout the week.

American Fork native Drew Whitelock said his favorite part of FSY is the classes.

“Brother Kidd’s class was my favorite,” Whitelock said. “I’ve learned so much.”

Whitelock also said he enjoys meeting new people at different activities, such as the dances. “It’s so fun,” he said.

While the event hosts a plethora of social events, it also specializes in activities that help youth build their knowledge of gospel principles. Participants attend daily devotionals and dedicate time to personal gospel study throughout the week.

Draper native Landon Welling said he enjoys the spiritual aspects of FSY.

“FSY is so fun,” Welling said. “It helps build my spiritual testimony a lot.”

At the end of the five-day conference, youth participate in a “Taking it Home” devotional where they learn how to continue gospel study and learning before returning home to their families.

For more information on FSY sessions, visit The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s website.