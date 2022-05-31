Highlights from BYU Colleges: BYU professor uses nature as his inspiration, Marriott School of Business student works to create a greener world

College of Humanities

BYU interdisciplinary humanities professor George Handley is inspired by nature and the environment, which is reflected through his various writings. (College of Humanities)

BYU interdisciplinary humanities professor George Handley works to cultivate authenticity and reality in his writing, focusing on the idea that society has a moral and religious responsibility to cultivate a healthy relationship with the environment.

Handley read at the March 11 installment of the English Reading Series, sharing two of his nonfictions: “If Truth Were a Child” and “Cabin Fever.”

“This is a call to a higher and more hopeful consciousness of how we shape and are shaped by nature, it is a call to what is otherwise known as repentance,” Handley said of his piece “If Truth Were a Child.”

Marriott School of Business

Marriott School of Business graduate Alyssa Asplund works to create a better and greener world. (BYU Marriott School of Business)

Recent technology and engineering studies graduate Alyssa Asplund brought her knowledge and experiences with her to BYU when she transferred from BYU-Hawaii. In Hawaii, she worked for the Student World Action Technology Team under BYU-Hawaii’s Sustainability Center, helping start various social improvement projects worldwide.

Since coming to BYU, Asplund has worked with the Ballard Center and BlocPower to improve energy technology to increase energy accessibility and decrease pollution.

“I learned to have a voice. Overall, my favorite thing about the project was growing with my team,” Asplund said. “We all had different backgrounds, majors and ideas about things. Being able to grow together and understand each other was cool.”

College of Fine Arts and Communications

Students in BYU’s Department of Design show off their artwork in the Harris Fine Arts Center. (College of Fine Arts and Communications)

The Fine Arts and Communications Department of Design students celebrated their capstone art show in the Harris Fine Arts Center, inspiring viewers with their creativity and individuality. These projects served as a culmination of the students’ times at BYU, depicting something they were deeply passionate about.

Student Michelle Clyde, who served her mission in Taiwan and who feels close to the Chinese and East Asian cultures, depicted those candid scenes she appreciates in her artwork.

“I wanted to depict the beautiful scenes and people in the way that I like best — candid and not retouched,” Clyde said.