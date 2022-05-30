Police Beat: May 23-30

Provo

Property Theft

May 25 — Property theft was reported near 1100 North and Lakeshore Drive.

May 25 — Property theft was reported near 1700 South and State Street.

May 27 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and 2025 West Street.

May 27 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North Street.

May 27 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 3950 North Street.

May 27 — Property theft was reported near 400 South and 1450 East Street.

May 27 — Property theft was reported near 2100 North and Canyon Road.

May 28 — Property theft was reported near 800 South and 170 East Street.

May 29 — Property theft was reported near 1700 North and 500 West Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 27 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1700 North and 1590 West Street.

Burglary

May 25 — Burglary was reported near 200 North and 1600 West Street.

May 26 — Burglary was reported near 500 North and 200 East Street.

May 26 — Burglary was reported near 1000 North and University Avenue.

Robbery

May 26 — Robbery was reported near 500 North and 900 East Street.

Sexual Assault

May 25 — Forcible sexual assault was reported near 1300 North and University Avenue.