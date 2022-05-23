Police Beat: May 16-23

BYU

Theft

May 19 — A bicycle was reported stolen at the Industrial Education Lab.

Domestic Violence

May 23 — A domestic violence incident was reported at the Talmage Building.

Provo

Theft

May 16 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 400 West and 1720 North.

May 17 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 100 West and 880 North.

May 17 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 South.

May 17 — Theft was reported near 400 East and 1130 South.

May 19 — Property theft was reported near 1720 North and 450 West.

May 20 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 1120 South and State Street.

May 21 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

May 21 — Property theft was reported near 230 South and 1200 East.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 18 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1600 West and 1000 North.

May 19 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1750 North and Grand Avenue.

Burglary

May 16 — Unlawful entry residential burglary was reported near 100 East and 600 North.

May 17 — Forced entry burglary was reported near 100 East and 500 North.

May 21 — Unlawful entry residential burglary was reported near 100 West and 300 South.

Robbery

May 17 — Non-firearm burglary was reported near 1400 South and University Avenue.

May 20 — Firearm robbery was reported near 1200 North and State Street.

Sexual Assault

May 18 — Rape was reported near 2000 South and Mountain Vista Lane.