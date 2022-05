(Ephraim City Police via Facebook)

A bear was spotted in the Pioneer Cemetery in Ephraim, Utah heading toward Highway 89. To ensure the safety of both the bear and the public, the Ephraim City Police shut down traffic and helped the bear safely cross.

“We had an exciting afternoon,” the Ephraim police posted to their Facebook.

The Division of Natural Resources Officer followed the bear to the mountains making sure it made it safe and sound.