Provo Police honors fallen officers for National Police Week

Provo Police honored called Provo officers in a memorial flag ceremony on May 16. National Police Week, ending on May 17, recognizes America’s law enforcement. (Provo Police Department Facebook)

The Provo Police Department honored officers wounded or killed on duty with a memorial flag ceremony on Monday morning. National Police Week began on May 15, and it recognizes America’s law enforcement, especially those who have lost their lives.

The Provo Police Department honored 6 officers killed on duty with a memorial flag ceremony Monday morning.

The department and officers’ loved ones remembered officers Albert OH Bowen, killed in 1873; William Strong, killed in 1899; Frank Tucker, killed in 1904; Norman Nisson, 1995; Trenton Halladay, 2006; Joseph W. Shinners, 2019.

Marshal Albert O.H. Bowen (Utah Law Enforcement Memorial) Officer William Strong (Utah Law Enforcement Memorial) Officer Frank Tucker (Utah Law Enforcement Memorial) Officer Norman Nisson (Utah Law Enforcement Memorial) Officer Trenton Halladay (Officer Down Memorial Page) Master Police Officer Joseph Shinners (Officer Down Memorial Page)

In 1962 Congress established the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week to recognize law enforcement officers who give their lives in the line of duty.

This year, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. honored Provo Police Officer Trenton Halladay, who died of cancer because of a chemical exposure as an undercover drug cop.