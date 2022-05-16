Police Beat: May 9-16

BYU
Theft
May 9 — An iPhone was reported stolen at Wymount Terrace.
May 11 — A bicycle was reported stolen at the Foreign Language Student Residence.
Fire
May 12 — A fire was reported at Wyview Park.
Provo
Theft
May 9 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.
May 10 — Bicycle theft was reported near 650 West and 1720 North.
May 10 — Property theft was reported near 1080 East and 1270 South.
May 11 — Bicycle theft was reported near 400 South and State Street.
May 11 — Property theft was reported near 1130 Lakeshore Drive.
May 11 — Property theft was reported near 900 East and 1060 South.
May 11 — Property theft was reported near 2100 South and Nevada Avenue.
May 13 — Bicycle theft was reported near 200 North and 400 East.
May 15 — Bicycle theft was reported near 500 North and 200 East.
May 15 — Bicycle theft was reported near 300 North and 400 East.
Motor Vehicle Theft
May 9 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1950 North and Cove Point Lane.
May 11 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1700 North and Willowbrook Drive.
Burglary
May 15 — Residential unlawful entry was reported near 1000 East and Mountain Ridge Road.
Sexual Assault
May 9 — Nonforcible sexual assault was reported near 100 South and 300 West.
May 10 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1200 South and Alpine Way.
May 10 — Rape of a child was reported near 2200 West and 880 North.
May 11 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 2200 North and University Parkway.