Police Beat: May 9-16

BYU

Theft

May 9 — An iPhone was reported stolen at Wymount Terrace.

May 11 — A bicycle was reported stolen at the Foreign Language Student Residence.

Fire

May 12 — A fire was reported at Wyview Park.

Provo

Theft

May 9 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

May 9 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

May 10 — Bicycle theft was reported near 650 West and 1720 North.

May 10 — Property theft was reported near 1080 East and 1270 South.

May 11 — Bicycle theft was reported near 400 South and State Street.

May 11 — Property theft was reported near 1130 Lakeshore Drive.

May 11 — Property theft was reported near 900 East and 1060 South.

May 11 — Property theft was reported near 2100 South and Nevada Avenue.

May 13 — Bicycle theft was reported near 200 North and 400 East.

May 15 — Bicycle theft was reported near 500 North and 200 East.

May 15 — Bicycle theft was reported near 300 North and 400 East.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 9 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1950 North and Cove Point Lane.

May 11 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1700 North and Willowbrook Drive.

Burglary

May 15 — Residential unlawful entry was reported near 1000 East and Mountain Ridge Road.

Sexual Assault

May 9 — Nonforcible sexual assault was reported near 100 South and 300 West.

May 10 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1200 South and Alpine Way.

May 10 — Rape of a child was reported near 2200 West and 880 North.

May 10 — Rape of a child was reported near 2200 West and 880 North.

May 10 — Rape of a child was reported near 2200 West and 880 North.

May 11 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 2200 North and University Parkway.