BYU softball notches 17th straight win with 10-0 rout of Saint Mary’s

BYU softball ended its regular season with a bang in a 10-0 mercy rule victory Saturday over Saint Mary’s, extending the Cougars’ winning streak to 17 games.

BYU ace Autumn Moffat-Korth was brilliant on the mound , tossing 4 2/3 innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts and never surrendering a walk. Moffat-Korth — the defending WCC pitcher of the year — earned her 19th win of the season while lowering her season ERA to an excellent 1.67 mark.

Huntyr Ava slugged a pair of homers and drove in four runs to lead the Cougar scoring charge, with Macy Simmons, Alyssa Podhurcak, Marissa Chavez and Hannajo Peterson tallying RBIs as well.

The Cougars finish the season 42-10 and 13-2 in conference play, earning a share of the WCC title with LMU for the program’s 13th consecutive conference crown.

“As coaches we are so proud of this 2022 BYU softball team,” BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. “With our backs against the wall, we have won 17 straight games, we are co-conference champions and have a 42-10 record. This team is playing great softball, and we hope the selection committee will recognize our accomplishments and give us a chance to compete in the NCAA tournament.”

Because BYU’s two conference losses came against LMU, the Lions will have the automatic bid for the NCAA tournament while the Cougars are left to hope for an at-large selection.

BYU has not been left out of the postseason since 2004, and with a current rating percentage index rank of 52, the Cougars are firmly on the bubble for an at-large bid. The Cougars will learn of their fate Sunday night at 5 p.m. MST on the NCAA softball tournament selection show to be broadcast on ESPN2.