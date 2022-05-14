By Jackson Payne
BYU baseball blanks Pacific 5-0 for series sweep

A five-run fourth inning was all BYU baseball needed in a 5-0 Saturday shutout victory over Pacific, completing the series sweep and notching nine consecutive wins.

Outfielder Dawsen Hall broke the fourth inning scoreless tie with a soft flare into no man’s land in right center field, scoring two runs and allowing Hall to advance to second base on the throw.

Second baseman Ozzie Pratt singled to score Hall, and shortstop Brock Watkins scored Pratt and himself on a two-run blast to left field to extend BYU’s lead to five.

BYU starter Ryan Brady had his finest performance of the season on the mound, throwing six scoreless innings with three strikeouts and allowing jus three hits. Relievers Boston Mabeus, Peyton Cole and Carter Smith finished the shutout with another three clean innings.

Riding a nine-game win streak following the sweep of Pacific, BYU sets to face rival Utah at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST.

