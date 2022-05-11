Ephraim temple groundbreaking announced

An artist’s rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple will be Aug. 27, 2022. (Church Newsroom)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the groundbreaking date for the Ephraim Utah Temple.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be Aug. 27, 2022 with Elder Walter F. Gonzalez of the Quorum of the Seventy presiding.

The Ephraim Utah Temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in May 2021 and will be built on a 9.16-acre site. Plans for the structure show a three-story temple approximately 39,000 square feet in size, the Church newsroom says. The temple will service the more than 31,000 Latter-day Saints who live in its temple district.

Besides the Ephraim temple, there are 27 other temples in Utah in operation, under construction or under renovation. They are the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Heber Valley, Jordan River, Layton, Lindon, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, Smithfield, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal Utah Temples.

Attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony will be by invitation only.

The Church also announced the groundbreaking date for the Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, which will be Aug. 20, 2022. This is the second temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the temple site will include ancillary buildings for a distribution center and patron and missionary housing.