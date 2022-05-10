Video of the Day: Russian Ambassador to Poland doused with red paint

(TVN POLAND)

The Russian Ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, was doused with red paint by protestors around him as he was trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw, Poland.

According to state news agency RIA Novosti, Poles and Ukrainians blocked Andreev’s path. Andreev was ultimately accompanied by police out of the cemetery and stated he was not injured.

“Fans of neo-Nazism have once again showed their face — and it is bloody. The demolition of monuments to the heroes of the Second World War, the desecration of graves and now the disruption of the flower-laying ceremony on a holy day, celebrated by every decent person, proves the obvious — the West has set a course for the reincarnation of fascism,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on the incident.