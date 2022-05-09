Police Beat: May 2-9

BYU

Theft

May 2 — Materials were reported stolen at the Industrial Education lab.

May 4 — Bike theft was reported at Wymount Terrace.

May 5 — A gym bag and its contents were reported stolen at the Smith Fieldhouse student weight room.

Assault

May 6 — Physical assault was reported at the Missionary Training Center.

Agency Assist

May 6 — Arrest of a subject with active warrants was reported at the Harold B. Lee Library.

Provo

Theft

May 2 — Property theft was reported near 1200 Towne Centre Boulevard.

May 3 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and University Avenue.

May 3 — Property theft was reported near 100 North 900 West.

May 3 — Bicycle theft was reported near 400 South and 500 East.

May 4 — Property theft was reported near 1200 East and 2300 North.

May 4 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

May 6 — Property theft was reported near 2100 West and Center Street.

May 7 — Property theft was reported near 800 East and Osmond Lane.

May 8 — Property theft of vehicle parts was reported near 1200 East and 1500 South.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 6 — Automobile theft was reported near 600 North and University Avenue.

May 6 — Motorcycle theft was reported near 400 North and Belmont Place.

May 6 — Motorcycle theft was reported near 400 North and Seven Peaks Boulevard.

May 7 — Automobile theft was reported near 1200 South and University Avenue.

Burglary

May 3 — Non-residential forced entry burglary was reported near 1500 West and 820 North.

May 5 — Residential forced entry burglary was reported near 1080 North and Independence Avenue.

May 6 — Residential burglary was reported near 200 North and 900 East.

May 8 — Storage shed burglary was reported near 1900 West and 820 North.

Sexual Assault

May 2 — Non-forcible sexual assault was reported near 1300 North and University Avenue.

May 3 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 100 South and 300 West.

May 3 — Non-forcible sexual assault was reported near 100 South and 300 West.

May 6 — Non-forcible sexual assault was reported near 1300 North and University Avenue.