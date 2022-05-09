Provo Airport hosts open house to celebrate new terminal grand opening

Provo Airport’s new terminal opened for the public this week and the airport hosted an open house to celebrate their grand opening on May 6.

With over 70,000 square feet of terminal space, the terminal will provide Provo with four new passenger loading gates, a dining and retail area and a family lounge for parents to take their children to play while waiting to board flights.

The terminal will service Allegiant Air, which has been flying out of Provo since 2013. Provo also welcomed Breeze Airways, which will begin daily service from Provo to five new destinations.

“We’re excited to continue growing and hiring from here, and now flying from here,” Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman told KSL. “The beautiful, newly renovated Provo Airport will give our guests an easy-breezy way to travel to both coasts.”



Construction begins on the Provo Airport new terminal in 2019. The terminal, now finished, had its grand opening ceremony on May 6. (Provo City)

Breeze Airways will offer non-stop trips to Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles and one-stop flights to New York and San Bernardino.

Allegiant Air also announced they will now service several new cities including San Diego, Orlando and Portland. This announcement brings their total amount of cities served to eight.

At the open house, guests took pictures on the red carpet, toured the facility, ate refreshments and explored the terminal which features floor to ceiling windows giving travelers a perfect view of the planes flying in and out.

The inside of the building was inspired by Downtown Provo with red-bricked storefronts showcasing local retail shops and restaurants. The terminal also features a “reunion court” where guests can wait for arriving passengers with a clear view of incoming flights.

The common area features high ceilings and space for travelers to sit. (McKell Park) A photo of the large floor to ceiling windows that provide travelers with a view on incoming planes. (McKell Park) The terminal features a family lounge where children can run and play while waiting to board flights (McKell Park) The 75,000 square foot terminal features 10 new gates and seating for 630 people in the common area.

According to Provo Mayor Michelle Kafusi, the airport will have a significant impact on Provo’s economy bringing in revenue.

“The community economic benefits are substantial, with each new roundtrip daily destination bringing an estimated $15 million into our local, regional, and state economy!” Kafusi said on Twitter.

Provo first began working on the terminal in 2019. Now finished, the airport includes a new loop road allowing for smooth passenger pickup and drop-off.

According to Mayor Kaufusi’s website, the Provo Airport is “establishing a niche for vacationers who appreciate affordable, convenient travel without the hassle of layovers and connections.”

“Today is a day to celebrate more than a building,” she said. “It’s a day to celebrate a vision and collaboration.”