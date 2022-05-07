Prized point guard Rudi Williams announces transfer to BYU

BYU men’s basketball landed its first transfer of the 2022 off-season Saturday, as Coastal Carolina point guard Rudi Williams announced his intentions to sign with the Cougars via Twitter.

You don’t gotta like it but you gon feel it…CougNation let’s Roc🐱🔵 #Committed pic.twitter.com/1V3Ke7To5K — Rudi Williams (@Rueadale) May 7, 2022

Williams averaged 14.7 points per game at Coastal Carolina this past season, shooting a sizzling 50.9% from the field and 44.7% from behind the arc. Williams also averaged 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest and made 26 total starts for the Chanticleers.

BYU will be the fourth stop for Williams’ career, with the fifth-year senior spending two seasons at the junior college level in Oklahoma before heading to Kansas State and then Coastal Carolina.

Having already lost Caleb Lohner, Seneca Knight, Gavin Baxter and others, Williams is the first true transfer portal victory of the off-season for Mark Pope’s program. Williams will go a long way to filling the backcourt void left behind by seniors Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas in likely serving as BYU’s point guard for its final final campaign in the WCC.

Williams will be a solid boost to BYU’s shooting offense, joining a squad that shot just 35.5% from three this past season and would have been much more mediocre if not for “the best shooter in America” Barcello. Williams’ play could elevate fellow guards Trevin Knell and Spencer Johnson as well as find new ways to involve young big men Fouss Traore and Atiki Ally Atiki in the offense. Most importantly, Williams can serve as a mentor for incoming freshman guard Dallin Hall to help prepare the Cougars for life in the Big 12 and beyond.