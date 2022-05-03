Highlights of BYU Colleges: BYU Humanities graduate named Utah Museum Educator of the year, BYU student honors his ancestors through business work

College of Humanities

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts named BYU art history and curatorial studies graduate Katie Seastrand Utah Museum Educator of the Year.

During social distancing and closed museums, Seastrand worked to make art accessible to students through activities such as virtual guided museum tours. Seastrand recognized that simply giving students tools to create art is often not enough, so she took it upon herself to inspire others more seriously.

“Using art in classrooms not only provides opportunities for students to learn on their own terms but can also help with stress and social-emotional learning. Students need room to be free and creative to bring what they want to the paper, canvas, clay, or other medium,” Seastrand said. “Art education is an empowering space and outlet for emotions, anxieties, or experiences that may not easily be expressed through words.”

BYU Marriott School of Business

BYU Marriott School of Business master’s of public administration student and Living Legends dancer Jared Cuessy hopes to honor his ancestors and help his community through earning his degree. He plans to use his experiences at BYU to examine economic policies and give back to his ancestors and community.

Cuessy has performed with Living Legends for four years, connecting with his family and culture.

“My ancestors worked hard to improve the life of others, including mine, so that is why I am earning my MPA,” Cuessy said. “I know making the world a better place sounds like a cliché, but I honestly believe that by helping change policy for others, progress can be accomplished.”

College of Life Sciences

BYU alumna Suzanne Hyland works to help women in science find joy and success. (College of Life Sciences)

BYU alumna Suzanne Hyland has dedicated herself to mentoring and helping women in science find joy and success in their various pursuits.

Because of this, Hyland received a Distinguished Service Award at the 2022 College of Life Sciences convocation ceremony.

Additionally, Hyland established the Suzanne M. Hyland Women in Biological and BioMedical Sciences Endowed Scholarship-Mentorship fund, she chairs the Women’s Committee for the Life Sciences Advisory Council and has done impressive work on a peer consulting program.

“My intent was to have something permanent in the college that would support female students,” Hyland said.