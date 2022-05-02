Police Beat: April 25 – May 2

BYU

April 25 — A speaker was reported stolen at the Smith Fieldhouse.

Provo

Theft

April 26 — Property theft was reported near 100 North and Seven Peaks Boulevard.

April 28 — Property theft was reported near 200 West and Cougar Boulevard.

April 28 — Property theft was reported near 1000 South and 810 East.

April 30 — Property theft was reported near 200 South and 1050 West Street.

April 30 — Property theft was reported near 1300 South and University Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

April 25 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1500 North and University Avenue.

April 28 — An automobile was reported stolen near 2100 North and University Parkway.

Burglary

April 28 — Burglary was reported near 1000 North and Lakeshore Drive.