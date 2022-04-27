Good News Thursday: Florida chihuahua sets record for oldest living dog, 9-year-old raises 2,000 dollars for shelter cats

Florida chihuahua sets record for oldest living dog

TobyKeith lives in Florida and is 21 years old. (Good News Network)

A chihuahua in Florida set the record for oldest living dog at 21 years old. The dog, TobyKeith, was adopted by his owner Gisela Shore as she was volunteering at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue.

Guinness World Records confirmed the record and posted about the chihuahua on their Instagram. TobyKeith celebrated with a pampering session, getting his nails trimmed and a bath along with his favorite activity — a car ride. He loves eating turkey, going on walks and lying next to his owner as she works from home.

“People can’t believe how good he looks for his age,” Shore said.

9 year old raises $2000 for shelter cats

Ben Miller raising money for cats at his local humane society. (Good News Network)

A 9-year-old from Boise, Idaho raised $2000 for cats in shelters. Ben Miller used his profits from his lemonade stand to help cats at the Idaho Humane Society. He first got the idea after visiting with his grandmother and noticed that some of the animals didn’t have toys.

To spread the word about his lemonade sale, Miller’s mother helped him create an event on Facebook informing people about the event. Many people sent money without even visiting to get a drink.

“It was such a fun day meeting so many awesome people and their pets. We had a car full of people pull up saying they had just heard about it on the radio,” said Amy Miller on Facebook. “It really just blew me away.”

Treasure hunter finds thousands of dollars in safe, returns to original owner

A teenage magnet fisher pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars from a river — before returning the money to its rightful owner who had it stolen 22 years ago. (Good News Network)

A teen YouTuber, George Tindale from England, used a heavy-duty magnet to pull a safe full of thousands of dollars out of a river and was able to return the money to its rightful owner.

Tindale was exploring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire with his dad when he made the discovery. The two followed clues to track down the owner, Rob Everett, who was shocked to learn the money had been found since it had been stolen 22 years ago. Tindale and Everett met up last week to return the property.

“I was just amazed that they’d been able to track me down,” Everett said. “There are some really nice and good people in this world. They could have kept the money, they could have said they attempted to get hold of me. There’s a big lesson there. It teaches George that doing good and being honest and giving back is actually more rewarding than taking.”