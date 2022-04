(Reddit u/smiteme)

A driverless Tesla collided with a $3.5 million Cirrus Vision Jet at a small airport. The Tesla’s windshield hit the tail of the jet, causing the jet to spin about 90 degrees.

The video was posted by an anonymous Reddit user that said someone tried to summon the Tesla. The ‘summon’ feature allows an owner to call the car on a cell phone and move it. Two Reddit users said the incident took place at Felts Field in Spokane, Washington.

It is unknown how much damage was done to the Tesla or the jet.